Monroe County Offering Concealed Carry Lessons October 15th

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is offering Concealed Carry Lessons October 15th from 5-10pm. The class will be held at the Sparta American Legion Post Banquet Hall. That is located at 1116 Angelo Road in Sparta. Monroe County Captain Chris Weaver will be teaching the Wisconsin Department of Justice modeled curriculum that requires one of the requirements for CCW application. This is a free class but pre-registration is required and seating is limited. Please contact Sparta American Legion Post #100 to register at 608-269-4411. A barbeque plate will be offered for $10 a person at the event.

