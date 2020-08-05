Monroe County Motorcycle Crash

On August 4th, 2020 around 11:31am, the Monroe County 911 Communications Center was informed of a crash with injuries involving a motorcycle and SUV on Copper Road just north of Exodus Avenue in the Byron Township. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Oakdale Fire Department, Oakdale First Responders, Tomah Area Ambulances, Tomah Area Rescue Techs, GundersenAir, and Life link III were dispatched to the scene.

Officers assisted rendering aid to two injured parties that were on a black 2003 Harley Davidson, as well as injured occupants from a black 2019 Subaru Ascent. The two occupants from the motorcycle were medflighted due to possible life threatening injuries. The occupants from the SUV sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Evidence from the scene showed the motorcycle was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed in the oncoming lane and crashed into the rear driver side of the SUV as the SUV was turning left when traveling southbound as well.

The crash remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the names will be released at a later time.

Source: WRJC.com







