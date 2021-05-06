Monroe County Looking for Help Identifying Man who Crashed his Truck Multiple Times in Oakdale Area

A Monroe County Deputy is requesting any help in identifying the subject or vehicle in photos which can be found on the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page that crashed their truck early Thursday morning multiple times in the Oakdale area and fled the scenes. A witness believed the male was in his late 50’s to early 60’s in age. The truck should have some front-end damage and significant rear-end damage.

As always, you can always submit information or tips by dialing (608)269-8712, or remain anonymous by submitting tips at https://www.monroecountycrimestoppers.com/.

Source: WRJC.com







