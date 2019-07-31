Monroe County Hosting National Night Out in Tomah Tuesday August 6th

Area residents are invited to have some fun and learn how to keep safe during the annual Monroe County National Night Out Tuesday, August 6 in Tomah’s Winnebago Park.

Coordinated by the Tomah Memorial Hospital Community Outreach Department, there is no charge to attend the 17th annual event from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. which Tomah Police Chief Mark Nicholson says helps create safe communities.

The Tomah Police Department’s Bike Safety Expo will be held from 4 to 6 p-m.

More than 40 not for profit organizations will have various exhibits, information booths, health screenings and displays. There will also be food and beverage sales and children’s activities including two kid inflatables.

The Combined Tactical Unit and area fire and rescue units will be part of a live ‘life support’ demonstration at 7 p-m.

Officials ask residents to park in the Tomah High School parking lot and walk across Butts Avenue to enter Winnebago Park, located adjacent to Lake Tomah. For a complete line up of events, visit Tomah Hospital-dot-org.

