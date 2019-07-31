MONROE COUNTY GOP TO HOST WISCONSIN BUDGET IMPACTS FORUM Which Includes Rep. Kurtz

The Monroe County Republican Party will be hosting a Wisconsin Budget Impacts Forum at Cork & Barrel (124 N. Water Street, Sparta, WI 54656) on Sunday, August 4th from 4:00pm-7:00pm.

The discussion will be around the impacts of the 2019-2020 Budget recently signed into law by Gov. Tony Evers including 78 line item vetoes.

The panel will include Sen Pat Testin, Rep Nancy Vander Meer and Rep. Tony Kurtz.

Light snacks and non-alcoholic beverages will be provided.

This event is open to the public and is free to attend, although donations are welcome.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.