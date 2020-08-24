Monroe County Fatal Motorcycle Crash

On August 22, 2020 at 2:56 P.M., the Monroe County 911 Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a motorcycle crash with injuries on Highway 27 near Marigold Avenue. Upon arrival, law enforcement located a 2001 Harley Davidson in the east ditch. The driver and passenger had both been ejected from the motorcycle after it overturned in the ditch. Both driver and passenger were flown to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Sheriff’s Office was later notified that the passenger had succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

Highway 27 was closed for approximately 1 ½ hours while the crash investigation was completed.

This incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Monroe County Medical Examiner. The names of those involved are being withheld pending notification of the family.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Sparta Ambulance Service, Tri State Ambulance Service, Cashton Fire Department, Cashton First Responders, Gundersen Air, UW Med Flight and the Monroe County Medical Examiner.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.