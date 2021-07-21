Monroe County Fair Underway in Tomah

The Monroe County Fair is underway and will run thru this Sunday. The Fair will include Food & Carnival games and rides youth livestock and more. Grandstand activities include Rodeo’s Thursday and Friday nights and motocross on Saturday evening. There will be no gat admission on Wednesday and Sunday at the fair Thursday thru Saturday Gate Admission will be $3 for 13 and up and $2 for 6-12. Carnival wristbands for rides will be $20 per session. The Monroe County fair is held at Recreational Park in Tomah.

