Monroe County Authorities Investigate Possible Abduction Attempt in Kendall

At 11:01 AM on April 25, 2019, the Monroe County Communications Center received a call in reference to a male subject asking a juvenile female to get into his truck.

A 14 year old female was walking along the 100 block of W. South Railroad Street in the Village of Kendall. A male subject was sitting in his truck parked alongside the street. He smiled at the juvenile and told her to get in the back of his vehicle. At this time, the female told the male she was going to call police and the male subject drove off.

The man is described as a white male in his 30s or 40s with a red beard. The male had a black baseball hat on and a black sweatshirt. The truck is described as a black, newer model 4-door vehicle, with a topper.

Personnel from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Village of Kendall Marshal’s Office responded to the call but were not able to locate the truck or the driver.

At this time it is unknown what the intention of the male driver was, we are only asking assistance in identifying the subject to speak to him about the incident. Please contact the Monroe County Communications Center with any information in reference to this incident at (608) 269-2117.

The incident remains under investigation.

Source: WRJC.com





