Monroe County Accident Results in Possibly Life Threatening Injuries

On Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 4:27 p.m., the Monroe County 911 Communications Center received a report of a two vehicle crash on STH 16 at the I-90 EB on-ramp, with injuries.

When Deputies arrived they found a 2019 Nissan Armada, driven by Ahmed Zohair Elamia (33) of Rochester, MN had attempted to turn onto the on-ramp heading eastbound on I-90. Elamia turned into the path of an oncoming 2003 Ford Explorer, driven by Tanya Organ (30) of Sparta. Elalyn Natiola (37) of Rochester, MN had to be extricated from the Nissan by the Sparta Area Fire Protection District. She was transported by the Sparta Area Ambulance Service with possible life threatening injuries to Gundersen Hospital in LaCrosse.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Sparta Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Sparta Area Ambulance Service, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Ft. McCoy Ambulance, Sparta Area Fire Protection District and the Monroe County 911 Communications Center.

The crash remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Source: WRJC.com





