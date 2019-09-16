Monroe County Accident near Cashton Results in Deaths

On September 16th, 2019, at around 7:20 am, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal two vehicle accident on State Highway 33 near County Highway PC, west of Cashton.

Once on scene, deputies found that the driver of a 2006 GMC Sierra failed to yield from a stop sign at Hwy 33 and County Hwy PC and struck a commercial truck traveling east on Hwy 33. The driver, who was ejected from the vehicle, and 2 passengers of the GMC sustained life-threatening injuries, an additional passenger in the vehicle died on scene.

The names are being withheld pending notification of the family.

The incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit and the Monroe County Medical Examiner.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was also assisted by the Monroe County Communications Center, Cashton Fire Department, Tri-State Ambulance Service, and the Monroe County Highway Department.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.