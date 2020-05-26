Monday’s COVID-19 numbers in Wisconsin
Wisconsin’s percentage of positive coronavirus tests dropped to just over four percent Sunday. The state Department of Health Services reports only 4.1 percent of COVID-19 tests came back positive in the previous 24-hour period – the lowest percentage since last Monday’s record of 2.9 percent and only the fifth time in the prior two months […]
Source: WRN.com
-
Monday’s COVID-19 numbers in Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on May 26, 2020 at 1:46 AM
Wisconsin’s percentage of positive coronavirus tests dropped to just over four percent Sunday. The state Department of Health Services reports only 4.1 percent of COVID-19 tests came back positive in the previous 24-hour period – the […]
-
Fox Cities PAC cancels 'To Kill a Mockingbird' and 'Aida,' adds 'Hairspray' amid COVID-19
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 25, 2020 at 10:57 PM
The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center announced the cancellation of 'To Kill a Mockingbird' and 'Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida,' and the addition of 'Hairspray.'
-
More than 15,000 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for coronavirus, but over half...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 25, 2020 at 10:10 PM
Of the 7,277 COVID-19 tests processed, 5.5% of them, or 400, came back positive. More than 15,000 people in Wisconsin have tested positive.
-
Summer attractions start to open, but not without some concerns
by Raymond Neupert on May 25, 2020 at 8:53 PM
Some summer attractions in Wisconsin are back in business, but not without some controversy. Riviera Beach at Lake Geneva opened Saturday after the coronavirus shutdown. However the city’s longtime beach supervisor resigned. George […]
-
National Weather Service to investigate weekend tornado spottings
by Raymond Neupert on May 25, 2020 at 8:51 PM
It could be Tuesday before we know more about storms that cut through Rock and Grant counties on Saturday. A tornado was reported near the Interstate in Beloit on Saturday. The Lancaster Fire Department reported a funnel cloud as well. Teams of […]
-
Is a Bratwurst a Sandwich? A UW expert weighs in
by Raymond Neupert on May 25, 2020 at 8:50 PM
We’ve all seen the debate over ‘is a hot dog a sandwich?’. Well, a recent survey released by Food Insider named the Bratwurst as Wisconsin’s favorite sandwich. Not so fast, says UW-Extension Meat Specialist Jeffrey Sindelar. […]
-
Door County firefighters: Sister Bay condominium fire shows why to sleep with door shut
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 25, 2020 at 7:03 PM
Video on the Sister Bay and Liberty Grove Fire Department Facebook shows scorched kitchen, living and dining areas, but largely untouched bedroom.
-
Passenger ejected into river, teen suspected of OWI in Green Bay Main Street Bridge crash
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 25, 2020 at 5:34 PM
A nearby fishing boat helped the victim out of the water, and she was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
-
Keselowski wins Coca Cola 600
by Bill Scott on May 25, 2020 at 6:23 AM
The race was delayed by more than an hour by rain before Brad Keselowski picked up his first NASCAR Cup victory of the season by winning the Coca Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday. Jimmie Johnson finished second, but would later be […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.