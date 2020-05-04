Monday Juneau County COVID – 19 Update
Confirmed cases in Wisconsin – 8236
Hospitalizations in Wisconsin – 1621 (20%)
Confirmed Deaths in Wisconsin – 340
Confirmed Cases in Juneau County – 18
The Badger Bounce Back: Wisconsin’s Plan to Get Moving Again
- Badger Bounce Back is Wisconsin’s plan to decrease COVID-19 cases and deaths to a low level and increase capacity in our health care system so that a phased reopening of businesses is possible. And that means people can get back to work.
- The Badger Bounce Back plan includes gating criteria (metrics and data) that we will use to determine when we can begin to allow people to interact and, more importantly, get Wisconsinites back to work.
- But once we have more flexibility to interact more and get back to work, we will need to aggressively test people for COVID-19, properly isolate people who test positive and quarantine their close contacts. The shift we are making is from “boxing in” all the people to “boxing in” the virus.
You are not alone. We are in this together. Do not hesitate to ask for help if you’re feeling overwhelmed.
Remember—there are no medications or vaccines to protect us. Physical separation is the best way to stop this virus from spreading further.
Here’s what we are asking:
- Stay at home.
- Limit your physical interactions to the same people during this time. Less than five people total will help us stop the virus from spreading.
- Keep at least 6 feet apart from others and avoid direct physical contact.
- Limit the amount of time you spend making essential trips to the grocery store or to pick up medication.
- Make essential trips no more than once a week.
- And stay in touch over the phone with your family and friends as much as possible. We all need support through this time.
Wash your hands often with soap and water.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Community spread evident in Door County, third death announced
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 4, 2020 at 9:38 PM
Evidence now shows community spread of COVID-19 in Door County as the total confirmed cases rises to 14.
-
Door County coronavirus updates: Four new COVID-19 cases confirmed, up to 18 total
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 4, 2020 at 9:33 PM
This story will be updated frequently with the latest information related to the coronavirus in Door County and the surrounding area.
-
Wisconsin State Fair still scheduled, but organizers are looking at all options during...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 4, 2020 at 8:43 PM
Wisconsin State Fair remains scheduled for Aug. 6-16 and annually draws up to a million attendees.
-
Whiplash: Wisconsin gas prices rapidly rise after plummeting to $1 in April
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 4, 2020 at 7:51 PM
Wisconsin's gas prices were on a rollercoaster ride since the coronavirus pandemic sent prices down below $1 per gallon of regular gas in early April.
-
Monday Juneau County COVID – 19 Update
by WRJC WebMaster on May 4, 2020 at 7:50 PM
-
WEDC invests in New Lisbon School District for fab lab equipment
by WRJC WebMaster on May 4, 2020 at 7:49 PM
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) announced today that New Lisbon School District is the recipient of a state grant to fund new fabrication laboratory (fab lab) facilities, which will equip Wisconsin students with essential […]
-
Hatch Public Library now doing curbside pickup
by WRJC WebMaster on May 4, 2020 at 7:44 PM
We now have curbside pickup! Call us at (608) 847-4454 or go online at hatchpubliclibrary.org to order books and other library materials. Once your materials are ready, staff will contact you to reserve a time slot for curbside pickup. […]
-
Be prepared for any emergency with a weather radio
by WRJC WebMaster on May 4, 2020 at 7:41 PM
-
Due, Arlene R. age 91 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on May 4, 2020 at 7:40 PM
Arlene R. Due, 91, of Mauston passed away peacefully in her sleep at Elroy Health Services on April 30, 2020. She was born on April 16, 1929 to Theodore and Lucille Hysell. She married her former spouse Romane Due on March 20, 1946. However, she […]
