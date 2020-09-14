Monday COVID-19 positivity rate remains high

Nearly one in five new COVID-19 test results reported in Wisconsin on Tuesday were positive. The state Department of Health Services reported 771 — or 19.7 percent — of 3,920 new test results came back positive. The seven-day average of reported positive daily cases is 1171, up from 880 a week ago. Your #COVID19 update […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.