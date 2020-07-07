Monday COVID-19 numbers: no new deaths, 9.2 percent positive tests

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in Wisconsin results dropped on Monday. The state Department of Health Services reported that 484 of 5,286 tests were positive. That’s 9.2 percent, down from 10.4 percent on Sunday and 10.8 percent on Saturday, but still higher than the average number of positive tests over the past three weeks. […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.