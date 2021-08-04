Molson Coors retiring a number of economy brands including Keystone Ice, High Life Light
Molson Coors is retiring some of its slow-selling budget beer brands so it can focus on core brands as well as increasingly popular hard seltzer.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Fact check: Kleefisch says Evers has declared Wisconsin 'permanently closed' for business
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 4, 2021 at 3:55 PM
Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch says Evers has declared Wisconsin 'permanently closed' for business
-
Green Bay council sends issue of keeping Spectrum public access channel back to committee
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 4, 2021 at 3:05 PM
Council members decided they want to know how many people watch the channel before they decide whether to end the service.
-
Bice: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis raises big bucks at suburban Milwaukee fundraiser
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 4, 2021 at 2:58 PM
DeSantis has emerged this year as a Republican rock star and top presidential contender for 2024, crafting an image as a leading Trump acolyte.
-
Canadian wildfires have affected Wisconsin air quality for a month. So what can...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 4, 2021 at 2:42 PM
Air quality advisories in Wisconsin point to greater need for energy conservation and sustainability efforts, experts say.
-
Wisconsin Republican invokes the QAnon theme as he seeks private funding for an...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 4, 2021 at 1:29 PM
Rep. Timothy Ramthun tells of a "calm before the storm" as he questions election results that have been upheld after recounts and court fights.
-
Diversity approach might help Packers hang on to key employees
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 4, 2021 at 12:00 PM
Team expanded diversity committee plans after enthusiastic employee engagement.
-
'You need to have all those opinions.' How embracing diversity and inclusion is...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 4, 2021 at 12:00 PM
Marcia Anderson says that once you change the diversity dynamic, different, presumably better, things begin to happen.
-
Republicans have grown more negative toward Supreme Court, despite its more conservative...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 4, 2021 at 10:59 AM
Despite an expanded 6-3 conservative majority, Republican views of U.S.Supreme Court have grown more negative, poll finds.
-
Froedtert Health will require staff and providers to be fully vaccinated against COVID by...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 4, 2021 at 12:30 AM
The seven-day average of daily COVID cases increased for the 28th consecutive day.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.