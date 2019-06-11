Molinaro, Nick Age 63

Nick Molinaro, 63, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 7, 2018 at the Tomah Memorial Hospital.

A celebration of Nick’s life will be held from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Clearfield Pub & Grill, N7405 State Rd 80, New Lisbon, WI 53950

Source: WRJC.com





