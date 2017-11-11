Mobile food pantry serves hundreds

A Feeding America mobile food pantry stopped Saturday in Green Bay. The organization is a partner of the Green Bay Press-Gazette's Stock the Shelves campaign to fight hunger. Sponsored by US Venutre, IGEN and Greater Green Bay Community Foundation, the mobile pantry food pantry provided food to hundreds in need.

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.