-
'Please do something': As COVID-19 swept through Wisconsin food plants, companies and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2020 at 10:40 PM
Some employees say they were packed into plants like "a can of sardines," were given inadequate masks or told to use hairnets as protection.
-
Opposition to Tony Evers' mask mandate rises as Senate leader threatens to block it,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2020 at 10:38 PM
The opposition comes as local and state officials turn to face mask orders to help control the coronavirus outbreak.
-
Friday COVID-19 numbers: 15 deaths, 5.4 percent positive test rate
by Bob Hague on July 31, 2020 at 10:05 PM
Friday saw additional deaths and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Wisconsin. The state Department of Health Services reported 15 new deaths, for a total of 934 lives lost. Forty seven new hospitalizations were also reported. Today’s numbers […]
-
Fitzgerald says state Senate ready to challenge mask mandate
by Bob Hague on July 31, 2020 at 9:47 PM
State Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says his members are ready to override Governor Tony Evers’ statewide mask mandate. The Juneau Republican issued a statement Friday morning. “The Governor has caved to the pressure of liberal […]
-
Man charged with hit-and-run causing death in crash that killed Green Bay bicyclist, 26
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 31, 2020 at 9:33 PM
Joshua Yahsha is jailed in lieu of $50,000 bond. Police say he struck and fatally injured Jordan Krebsky of Green Bay as he biked to work on July 15
-
21 researchers test experimental COVID-19 vaccine on selves, post how-to guide for public
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2020 at 9:29 PM
Scientists in the Boston area have inoculated themselves with an unproven vaccine for COVID-19, and posted a white paper online, offering instructions that would allow others to make and administer the nasal vaccine. […]
-
MKE DNC to total 8 hours of action, mostly online
by WRN Contributor on July 31, 2020 at 8:59 PM
Milwaukee’s Democratic National Convention will come and go in a flash. Organizers say the convention will meet for just two hours a night for four nights, August 17-20. That means the total convention time will be about eight hours. Most of […]
-
Madison College establishes scholarship in honor of George Floyd
by Bob Hague on July 31, 2020 at 8:55 PM
A scholarship in the name of George Floyd, Floyd, whose death at the hands of Minneapolis police has led to massive national protests and worldwide demonstrations. is being offered at Madison College. Madison College President Jack Daniels said the […]
-
Here's what some Wisconsin residents feel about mask mandates -- and why they do or don't...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2020 at 8:19 PM
More than 4,500 people responded to a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel survey asking their opinions on wearing face masks in public.
