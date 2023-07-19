Mitchell, Robert Thomas Age 75 of Baraboo

We are sad to announce the passing of Robert Thomas Mitchell, 75 of Baraboo, Wisconsin. He died peacefully with family surrounding him on Sunday, January 3, 2023 in Baraboo, Wi. Robert was born June 7,1947 in Newark, New Jersey to Charles and Edith Mitchell. He is survived by his son Robert Wold (Terri) and his grandchildren Kyler, Connor and Taylor(Brandon Vulpitta) and great grandson Nolan Vulpitta of Darien, Il. He is also survived by his sister Linda Morgan (James) Camp Douglas, Wi, Mary Mitchell-Adler (Frank) Neenah, Wi, Philip Mitchell (Elena) of Denver, CO, and David Mitchell (Judy Weiland) Baraboo, Wi along with numerous nieces and nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Edith Mitchell, and his brother Alan Mitchell, and brother-in-law James Morgan.

Robert was a tradesman and spent many years working at his brother’s business, Advance Drywall Systems in Anaheim, CA, Lake Arrowhead, CA, Portage, Wi, Baraboo, Wi and the surrounding areas. He also loved to cook. He was an excellent cook and spent many of his early years as a cook. One of his favorite experiences was managing the kitchen at Charlie’s Chili in Newport Beach, California. He loved being at the beach and living a simple life. When he would visit the family he would be quick to whip up a specialty omelet and make something creative out of simple ingredients.

Robert attended high school at Downers Grove North class of 1965 in Downers Grove, Il where he met his wife Kathy Ove (Wold). Robert and Kathy were married for a short time when life took them in separate directions.

Nothing in his life would make Robert happier than reconnecting with his son Robert Wold. Robert was thrilled to have such a beautiful family and simply adored his grandchildren. He was absolutely smitten with his great grandson Nolan and he was the light of his life.

A graveside service will take place at the Camp Douglas Village Cemetery in Camp Douglas at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Deb Burkhalter presiding. A life celebration will be held immediately afterwards at a family farm located at 9662 Elk Road, in Tomah, WI. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences available at www.harefuneralhome.com

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.