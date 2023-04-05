Missouri tornado kills multiple people, sows destruction
Authorities say a tornado that tore through southeastern Missouri has caused widespread destruction and killed and injured multiple people. Sgt. Clark Parrott of the Missouri State Highway Patrol says the tornado moved through a rural area of Bollinger County, about…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Hillsboro Slugs Past Mauston in Softball Action
by WRJC WebMaster on April 5, 2023 at 3:57 PM
Four things to know about a new text message resource for Wisconsin parents
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 5, 2023 at 3:48 PM
The new United Way of Wisconsin and Bright by Text partnership gives parents resources via text
Wisconsin voters change the state's constitution on cash bail. Here's what the decision...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 5, 2023 at 3:04 PM
In two separate referendum questions, voters in Wisconsin approved changing the constitution to expand the criteria for setting cash bail.
Dan Knodl's win gives Republicans a supermajority in the Wisconsin Senate. Could they...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 5, 2023 at 2:33 PM
Republican Knodl talked during the campaign about aiming impeachment powers at Judge Janet Protasiewicz and Milwaukee County DA John Chisholm
Martice Scales found his passion in farming. Now, he wants future generations of Black...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 5, 2023 at 2:08 PM
Martice Scales, who currently rents a few acres at an incubator farm, is advocating for more equitable access to owning land for himself and other BIPOC farmers.
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush-money case, lashes out at DA Alvin Bragg:...
by USA TODAY on April 5, 2023 at 1:36 PM
Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Manhattan to 34 felony counts on the first criminal charges against a former president.
Protasiewicz win gives liberals state Supreme Court majority
by Bob Hague on April 5, 2023 at 12:36 PM
A state Supreme Court win for Janet Protasiewicz. The liberal Milwaukee County judge defeated conservative former Justice Dan Kelly by 10 points on Tuesday. Protasiewicz, who made it clear during the campaign that she supports abortion rights, told […]
Wisconsin schools with Native mascots show 'disregard for the personhood of America's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 5, 2023 at 10:05 AM
State and national tribal leaders this week sent a letter to the 26 school districts in Wisconsin that still use Native American mascots or logos.
Spring election results: Oconto County voters make their decisions
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 5, 2023 at 9:56 AM
Spots on city council, school boards and town boards were all up for grabs in the spring election.
