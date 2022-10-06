Missouri man who killed Shawano County brothers pleads guilty of cattle fraud
Garland Nelson, sentenced to life for killing Justin Diemel and Nicholas Diemel, awaits sentencing for mail fraud and illegal firearm possession.
Missouri man who killed Shawano County brothers pleads guilty of cattle fraud
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 6, 2022 at 7:30 PM
Wisconsin Dells Family Being Threatened Again
by WRJC WebMaster on October 6, 2022 at 7:07 PM
Million Dollar Powerball Ticket Sold in Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on October 6, 2022 at 7:06 PM
Motorcycle Crash in Monroe County
by WRJC WebMaster on October 6, 2022 at 7:06 PM
Minnesota attorney general sues Fleet Farm, says company let guns 'get into the wrong...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 6, 2022 at 4:40 PM
The Minnesota Attorney General is suing Fleet Farm, saying it negligently sold guns to straw purchasers.
Fact check: Johnson leaves out context in claim Barnes supported gas tax hike
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 6, 2022 at 3:35 PM
Sen. Ron Johnson says Mandela Barnes "supported a 20% increase in the gas tax."
Judge bars 'ballot spoiling,' orders Wisconsin Elections Commission to rescind guidance...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 6, 2022 at 3:17 PM
Former Attorney General Brad Schimel ruled in favor of a Republican group formed by prominent figures including William Barr and Karl Rove.
Mauston Cross Country Competes at Skyline Course
by WRJC WebMaster on October 6, 2022 at 2:41 PM
Menasha man's mullet, called 'Wisconsin Waterfall,' enters the final round of USA Mullet...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 6, 2022 at 2:22 PM
In order to win, Forster will need to garner the most votes on the contest website from October 7 to 11.
