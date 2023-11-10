Missing Young Amish Man Near Hillsboro Found Safe

On Monday, October 30, 2023, at approximately 7:45 AM, the Hillsboro Police Department

was dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of Darcy Drive, in the city of Hillsboro. Upon

arrival, it was reported to the officer that a 19-year-old male who had recently chosen to

leave an Amish community, near West Lima, rural Hillsboro, in Richland County, was taken

from the Darcy Drive address against his will.

Hillsboro Police, with the assistance of the Vernon County and Richland County Sheriff’s

Offices located the victim shortly after 9:00 AM. During a private interview with police,

the 19-year-old told the officer he initially did not wish to return to his community,

but after speaking with his family, he decided to stay.

All parties involved, including the driver were identified. No arrests were made, but the case

will be referred to Vernon County District Attorney Angela Palmer-Fisher for review.

The incident remains under investigation.

Source: WRJC.com







