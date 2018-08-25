Missing Plover woman's husband arrested on anticipated homicide charge
Plover police chief said Krista Sypher's husband, Jason, was arrested Friday evening near Wisconsin-Illinois state line.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- D.C. Everest middle school teacher with criminal history now accused of child sex assault13 hours ago
- Missing Plover woman's husband arrested on anticipated homicide charge13 hours ago
- Husband arrested in Plover woman’s disappearance14 hours ago
- Cooking classes fire up at CVTC17 hours ago
- Shifting the tax burden17 hours ago
- McCain suspends cancer treatment17 hours ago
- Woman claims store employee peeped on her inside fitting room1 day ago
- 2 arrested after reports of kids in cages in Monroe County1 day ago
- As Madison braces for more flooding, people share news and photos on social media1 day ago
- Dane County flood damage exceeds $100 million, Madison braces for more1 day ago
- UW-System approves name changes for two-year campuses1 day ago
- Lyndon Station Man Facing Charges After Leading Police Through Chase in the Dells1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.