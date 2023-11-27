MISSING PERSON FOUND SAFE Near Hillsboro
Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports the Sheriff’s Office 9-1-1 Dispatch Center
received a report of a missing person early Friday morning, November 24, 2023, at
approximately 1:30 AM, in rural Hillsboro, WI.
At approximately 1:00 AM, a 65-year-old male with a memory-related medical
condition, that would meet the criteria of a Silver Alert, had wandered away from a
residence on Pacl Lane, in the town of Greenwood, where he was visiting family for
Thanksgiving.
The deputy sheriff who arrived at the scene noted a temperature of eighteen degrees
Fahrenheit and it was unknown if the missing person’s clothing was adequate for the
weather. The Hillsboro Fire Department and Hillsboro Area Ambulance were dispatched
to the scene to assist with the search. Vernon County Emergency Management, the
Hillsboro Police Department, and the La Farge Fire Department were requested for
unmanned aerial vehicle support.
The Sheriff’s Office 9-1-1 dispatchers provided much-needed support and utilized
programs such as Prepared Live, what3words, and other systems to help coordinate the
search.
At approximately 2:30 AM, the missing man was located near a staging area. He was
evaluated, refused transport, and reunited safely with his family.
Sheriff Torgerson would like to thank the quick and efficient actions of his staff at the
Sheriff’s Office, Hillsboro Fire Department, Hillsboro Area Ambulance, Vernon County
Emergency Management, the Hillsboro Police Department, and the La Farge Fire
Department.
Source: WRJC.com
-
-
-
Proposed legislation would limit foreign ag and forestry land purchasers in Wisconsin. Representative Jon Plumer (R-Lodi) is the measure’s author. “The overall goal of this bill is to keep bad actors from owning Wisconsin farmland […]
