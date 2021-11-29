Missing Mauston Girl Makes Contact with Sheriff’s Department

An Update on a story from earlier in the month about a missing Mauston Girl, Samantha Day was reported missing earlier this month but the Juneau County Sheriff’s Department has been able to make contact with Samantha and determine that she is indeed ok. The Juneau County Sheriff’s Department would like to thank everyone who helped out.

Source: WRJC.com







