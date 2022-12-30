Missing La Farge Woman Says She is OK

La Farge Police Chief Steven Palmer and Vernon County Sheriff John Spears jointly report the resolution to a missing person investigation.

On December 29, 2022, at approximately 1:07 pm, Chief Palmer received a call from Holly Clark. Chief Palmer was able to confirm her identity and she was safe. Out of further respect for the privacy of Holly Clark, no further information is being released.. Chief Palmer and Sheriff Spears would like to thank all area law enforcement for their efforts regarding this case. Chief Palmer and Sheriff Spears would also like to thank the outpouring of support from the thousands of people across the nation who shared posts relating to this case on social media platforms.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.