Missing Hillsboro Juvenile Located in Good Health  

On January 2, 2022 at 11:48 a.m. the Vernon County Sherff’s Office responded to a residence in the City of Hillsboro for the report of a runaway male juvenile with mental disabilities. Due to cold weather conditions and the nature of the call, the Hillsboro Fire Dept. was activated for search and rescue efforts. The Vernon County K9 unit and Neal Funk with K9 Riggley were also called out to help track the missing juvenile. Prior to the K9 units arriving on scene, the juvenile was located in good health and taken home by his mother.

Source: WRJC.com







