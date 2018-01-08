Missing dog found safe in Winona after days in freezing cold
LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — A dog missing for several days in the freezing cold has been found safe in southeastern Minnesota.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Packers officially announce Gutekunst as GM; news conference at 1 p.m.1 hour ago
- Iowa skiers with prosthetics hit the slopes for annual event2 hours ago
- Excerpts from recent Minnesota editorials2 hours ago
- Excerpts from recent Wisconsin editorials2 hours ago
- Oprah for president? Rumors swirl following Golden Globes appearance2 hours ago
- Wisconsin paid $55,000 to settle harassment case but then kept prison supervisor involved ...2 hours ago
- Missing sports journalist found near Houston mall2 hours ago
- Top news stories from last week in central Wisconsin3 hours ago
- Sturgeon Bay Soccer To Unveil State Soccer Banner Tonight5 hours ago
- Southern Door Wrestling Results From Rocket Scramble5 hours ago
- Bucks Make Roster Moves Before Monday Game Against Indy6 hours ago
- Wisconsin Basketball Plays At Nebraska6 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.