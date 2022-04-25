Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead, police seek suspect
A ten-year-old girl is dead, and police in Chippewa Falls are calling the incident a homicide. Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, had taken her bicycle to visit her Aunt on Sunday. Her family was expecting her to be home early in the evening, but when she hadn’t arrived home by 9 […] Source: WRN.com
Trump turns up the heat on Wisconsin Republican leader Robin Vos to keep Gableman...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 25, 2022 at 10:46 PM
Without naming Vos, Trump suggested he will see a successful primary opponent if he does not extend Gableman's contract
Tub full of puppies found abandoned on Neenah sidewalk
by Raymond Neupert on April 25, 2022 at 10:43 PM
Police officers in Neenah are trying to figure out who left a plastic tub full of puppies on a sidewalk Sunday night. Community officer Joe Benoit says the dogs were located in a residential area. “There was no food or water available to […]
Tim Michels says he'll refuse PAC money, casts himself as an outsider candidate in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 25, 2022 at 10:33 PM
Businessman Michels launched a video Sunday afternoon promising to "turn Madison upside down" and disparaging establishment Republicans.
Estranged Green Bay couple found dead in west-side home; 2 others inside house are unhurt
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 25, 2022 at 7:37 PM
Responding agencies included the Green Bay Police Department, medical examiners, and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.
Local Prep Scores from Over the Weekend
by WRJC News on April 25, 2022 at 4:27 PM
New Lisbon Track & Field Competes in Cashton
by WRJC News on April 25, 2022 at 4:27 PM
Wausau has 'forever chemicals' throughout its water system. What the city does next could...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 25, 2022 at 3:10 PM
No other Wisconsin municipality has faced a similar contamination, with PFAS found in all municipal water wells.
2 residents injured in Sunday night kitchen fire in Green Bay that displaces six
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 25, 2022 at 1:52 PM
Emergency services were dispatched at 8 p.m. Sunday night to 414 S. Webster Ave. in Green Bay for a structure fire coming from the second-floor kitchen of the house.
