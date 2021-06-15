Missing boater's body found Monday; six others rescued from capsized boat Sunday night
Officials said seven people were in the boat when it capsized. Six people were rescued, including five adults and one child, and taken to a hospital.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 15, 2021 at 1:24 AM
Yes, there will be fireworks in downtown Green Bay this Fourth of July as scaled-back...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 14, 2021 at 10:34 PM
The annual Fourth of July celebration in downtown Green Bay has been scaled back but will include live music.
YouTube took down Ron Johnson's controversial remarks on COVID-19. The Milwaukee Press...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 14, 2021 at 10:02 PM
The video had been removed from the press club's YouTube page and its contents had also led to Ron Johnson's seven-day suspension from the website.
New COVID-19 cases have declined to a mark not seen since the early days of the pandemic
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 14, 2021 at 8:46 PM
The seven-day average of daily cases declined to 112, the lowest mark since March 28, 2020.
Here's where to find Juneteenth Day festivities in your area
by Fond du Lac Reporter on June 14, 2021 at 6:30 PM
Communities all over the state will celebrate the freedom granted by the Emancipation Proclamation with a variety of activities.
'You can't manufacture blood': Wisconsin blood supply at an all-time low
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 14, 2021 at 6:27 PM
Wisconsin faces a significant shortage of blood, with less than a day's supply on shelves. Versiti Blood Center has issued an emergency appeal.
Juneteenth Day festivities around Wisconsin give participants a time to celebrate,...
by Fond du Lac Reporter on June 14, 2021 at 6:22 PM
Juneteenth Day has been a legal holiday in Wisconsin since 2009, but many communities are just beginning to celebrate this event.
Bice: Two GOP lawmakers who own taverns push bill to ease credit and give other help to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 14, 2021 at 5:13 PM
State Reps. Dan Knodl of Germantown and Rob Brooks of Saukville said they did not consider it a conflict of interest to back a bill that would benefit their own taverns.
2 Injured in Motorcycle Accident Near Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on June 14, 2021 at 4:04 PM
