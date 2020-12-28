Missing Adams County Woman Found Dead

A 38-year-old Adams County woman who was reported missing last week has been found dead in the Town of Leola. Deputies were contacted about a woman’s body Saturday at about 8:30 a-m. The woman was identified as Lindsay A. Folan. Rome police say the identification was made using her driver’s license photo. Folan was last seen Thursday at about 1:30 a-m and she was reported missing Christmas Eve.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.