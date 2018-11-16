Missing Adams County teen found safe, according to Sheriff's Department
The 17-year-old was found and is safe, police say. The Adams County girl had been missing since early Thursday morning.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Wisconsin weather: Snow in the forecast as hunters prepare for gun deer season7 hours ago
- Missing Adams County teen found safe, according to Sheriff's Department8 hours ago
- Social media posts show blackface costume, racial slurs used at Wausau Halloween party10 hours ago
- Wisconsin nine day gun deer season opens on Saturday11 hours ago
- Margin could allow for recount in AG’s race12 hours ago
- Red Cross faces ‘severe blood shortage’12 hours ago
- Peters, Dennis John, 68 of Grand Marsh15 hours ago
- Long, Joan B., 77 of Tomah15 hours ago
- Human Bones Identified in Adams County16 hours ago
- Geiser Wins 2018 Leopold Conservation Award22 hours ago
- Thanksgiving Meal in Wisconsin to Cost About $45.0122 hours ago
- Adams County Women Arrested for Neglecting Horses22 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.