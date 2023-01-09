Missing a Crossbow Contact JUCO Sheriff’s Dept.

Recently the Sheriff’s Office recovered a crossbow that may have been lost in the Necedah area. If you or someone you know has lost a crossbow in the Necedah area, please telephone Deputy Molly Morris at the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, (608)847-5949.

You will be asked to provide a description of the crossbow and a possible location of where is was lost at.

Source: WRJC.com







