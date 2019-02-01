Missing 14-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Found Safe In Wisconsin

Tennessee authorities say a 14-year-old girl who went missing nearly three weeks ago has turned up safe in Wisconsin. She left her home in Madisonville January 13th. Investigators aren’t saying who she was with or where she was found in Wisconsin. Officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in eastern Tennessee say she may have left to get away from a “bad home situation.” Her 41-year-old stepfather, Randall Lee Pruitt, was arrested Thursday on a rape charge.

Source: WRJC.com





