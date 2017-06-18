Miss Madison Capital City McKenna Collins crowned Miss Wisconsin 2017
Miss Madison Capital City McKenna Collins was crowned Miss Wisconsin 2017 Saturday at Alberta Kimball Auditorium in Oshkosh.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
