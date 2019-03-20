Mirotic out 2 to 4 weeks with hand injury
More injury issues for the Milwaukee Bucks as the regular season winds down. Forward Nikola Mirotic is the latest casualty for the Bucks after suffering a sprained and fractured left thumb in Tuesday nights win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Fiserv Forum. The injury is expected to keep Mirotic sidelined for two to four […]
Source: WRN.com
News At Other State Sites:
- In Wisconsin gerrymandering case, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos refuses to testify11 hours ago
- State budget battles start at Building Commission hearing12 hours ago
- Woman Stuck in Pot Hole in Adams County14 hours ago
- Pair Arrested After Authorities Find Multiple Drugs in Local Hotel Room14 hours ago
- Kendall Man Arrested After Authorities Find Drugs in Vehicle14 hours ago
- Antigo teen raising money for Marshfield puppies rescued from trash can, will match $2,00014 hours ago
- Mirotic out 2 to 4 weeks with hand injury15 hours ago
- Wisconsin Rapids police logs: Woman finds meth in her daughter's diaper bag17 hours ago
- Wisconsin Sets Another Record for Milk Production in 201822 hours ago
- Task Force Approves 49 Recommendations to Spur Dairy Industry22 hours ago
- Wisconsin FFA Foundation Seeking Operations Manager22 hours ago
- Green Bay opens play in 2019 CollegeInsider.com Tournament1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.