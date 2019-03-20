Mirotic out 2 to 4 weeks with hand injury

More injury issues for the Milwaukee Bucks as the regular season winds down. Forward Nikola Mirotic is the latest casualty for the Bucks after suffering a sprained and fractured left thumb in Tuesday nights win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Fiserv Forum. The injury is expected to keep Mirotic sidelined for two to four […]

