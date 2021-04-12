Miron joins Green Bay Packers' Titletown Office development
Executives from Miron Construction and the Green Bay Packers are excited to have
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Kirtz, Gertrude Nearly 100 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on April 12, 2021 at 8:22 PM
Nicolet Bank expands into Michigan with $248 million deal to acquire mBank
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 12, 2021 at 8:15 PM
Green Bay-based Nicolet National Bank announced a deal to acquire Manistique, Michigan-based mBank, expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 12, 2021 at 7:35 PM
Reedsville man arrested on suspicion of stabbing man, woman with pocket knife
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on April 12, 2021 at 7:32 PM
Jesus Sanchez-Delgadillo, 27, of Reedsville, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of substantial battery.
Hagedorn and liberal justices signal they may block latest election lawsuit
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 12, 2021 at 7:24 PM
The Wisconsin Supreme Court may put up a roadblock to a lawsuit over how the state conducts elections.
COVID-19 vaccine event coming to Necedah April 15
by WRJC WebMaster on April 12, 2021 at 7:19 PM
Fact check: Grothman miscalculates with claim on 'largest surge of migrants'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 12, 2021 at 6:34 PM
U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman says "We have encountered the largest surge of migrants (at the southern border) in the last 20 years."
Accident in Vernon County Could Lead to Charges
by WRJC WebMaster on April 12, 2021 at 6:34 PM
3rd Congressional District Annual Caucus held on Saturday, April 10th at the Castle Hill...
by WRJC WebMaster on April 12, 2021 at 6:33 PM
