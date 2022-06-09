Minnesota tribe to get 28,000 acres back

A Minnesota tribe is set to get back 28,000 acres that the federal government sold off in the 19th century. Minnesota Public Radio reports that the land is within the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa’s reservation but the tribe lost…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







