Minnesota Supreme Court dismisses ‘insurrection clause’ challenge and allows Trump on primary ballot
The Minnesota Supreme Court is refusing to bar former President Donald Trump from the state’s primary ballot under the rarely used “insurrection” clause in the U.S. Constitution. The court on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit citing the Civil War-era provision that…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Marquette Law School Poll results mixed for Biden, positive for Evers
by Raymond Neupert on November 8, 2023 at 10:11 PM
There were some mixed results for President Joe Biden in the latest Marquette Law School Poll. The poll, conducted last week, shows that President Biden is currently holding a slim lead over former President Donald Trump in very early polling, 45 to […]
-
Mile Bluff Donates to Juneau County Safe Sleep Initiative
by WRJC WebMaster on November 8, 2023 at 8:33 PM
-
Cobbs, Frederic R. Age 79 of Juneau County
by WRJC WebMaster on November 8, 2023 at 6:16 PM
-
SBC All-Conference Football Team
by WRJC WebMaster on November 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM
-
Barclay, Robert Paul Age 78 of Westfield
by WRJC WebMaster on November 7, 2023 at 3:32 PM
-
Juneau County Jail Roster 11-7
by WRJC WebMaster on November 7, 2023 at 2:43 PM
-
VB FULL GAME: WIAA D4 State Final Wausau Newman vs Wonewoc-Center
by WRJC WebMaster on November 6, 2023 at 8:02 PM
-
VB FULL GAME WIAA D4 State Semi-Final: Fall River vs Wonewoc-Center
by WRJC WebMaster on November 6, 2023 at 6:55 PM
-
Wonewoc-Center Rallies Twice Claims Historic State Championship
by WRJC WebMaster on November 6, 2023 at 3:40 PM
