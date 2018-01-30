Minnesota State considers 'yes means yes' sex consent policy

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota State’s Board of Trustees is expected to vote in coming weeks on a change to sexual misconduct policy at the state’s largest higher education system, which covers both employees and students alike.

