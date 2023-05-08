Minnesota Senate approves paid family and medical leave plan
The Minnesota Senate has approved a plan to entitle workers across the state to paid leave when they’re sick or caring for relatives who are ill. While Senate Democrats hold only a one-seat majority, paid family and medical leave has…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Lena man, two others charged after shooting occurs during Oconto County bar fight
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 8, 2023 at 11:54 PM
Authorities said a 25-year-old Abrams man was shot during the nighttime fight in the parking lot.
-
An 8-year-old Wisconsin boy who went missing in the Porcupine Mountains area in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2023 at 7:52 PM
An 8-year-old Wisconsin boy is found safe in the Porcupine Mountains area in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.
-
Judge to order Wisconsin Elections Commission to reconsider fake elector complaint...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2023 at 6:05 PM
A judge ruled the commission must consider the complaint without the participation of Bob Spindell, who was one of the 2020 fake electors.
-
Gov. Tony Evers signs bill to expand anti-pollution sustainable farming practices in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2023 at 5:45 PM
The law will provide money for more farmers to participate in practices that reduce run-off pollution into waterways.
-
Darnell, Laudis “Lou” Age 95 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on May 8, 2023 at 4:24 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on May 8, 2023 at 3:39 PM
-
New Lisbon Boys Track & Field Wins Riverdale Invite Girls Fair Well
by WRJC WebMaster on May 8, 2023 at 3:38 PM
-
St. Croix County Sheriff's deputy shot, killed after responding to drunk driving incident
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2023 at 2:52 PM
A St. Croix County Sheriff's deputy was shot and killed in the Township of Glenwood after responding to a report of a potential drunk driver.
-
Ott, Robert J. Age 68 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on May 8, 2023 at 2:12 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.