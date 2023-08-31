Minnesota seeks unifying symbol to replace state flag considered offensive to Native Americans
A state commission has begun designing a new state flag and seal for Minnesota. They depict a Native American riding off into the sunset while a white settler plows his field. The imagery suggests to many that the Indigenous people…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Juneau County Area Top 10 Prep Football Power Rankings Week 3
by WRJC WebMaster on September 5, 2023 at 3:44 PM
-
Page Reiber, Celia Ann Age 92 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on September 5, 2023 at 3:18 PM
-
Local Prep Football Scores from Friday Night 9/1
by WRJC WebMaster on September 2, 2023 at 11:26 PM
-
Prep Volleyball Scores from Saturday 9/2
by WRJC WebMaster on September 2, 2023 at 11:25 PM
-
Sopher, Judi Age 74 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on September 1, 2023 at 4:33 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 8/31
by WRJC WebMaster on September 1, 2023 at 4:09 PM
-
Royall Loses Hard Fought Battle to #2 Bangor
by WRJC WebMaster on September 1, 2023 at 4:08 PM
-
Inconclusive Senate committee hearing on status of WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe
by Bob Hague on August 31, 2023 at 6:05 PM
At the Capitol, the status of Wisconsin’s chief elections officer remains in doubt. A public hearing on Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe opened with Beloit Democrat Mark Spreitzer arguing there was no nomination for […]
-
Republicans introduce bills to address the state's child care shortage, but Democrats say...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 31, 2023 at 2:02 PM
The legislation provides a tax deduction for child care costs and loosens regulations. Democrats say the measures could create safety problems.
