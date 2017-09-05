Minnesota school boards not as diverse as student population
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Students of color and mixed race make up nearly one-third of Minnesota’s public school enrollment, but only 3 percent of school district board members are minorities.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
