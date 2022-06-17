Minnesota Republican threatens retaliation against medical board
Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen has threatened to retaliate against the Minnesota board that is investigating him. Jensen, a family practice physician, is a COVID-19 vaccine skeptic who promotes alternative treatments.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
'George Wallace in Wisconsin' recounts how the divisive presidential candidate campaigned...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 17, 2022 at 8:05 PM
Ben Hubing's new book, 'George Wallace in Wisconsin," recounts the Alabama governor's divisive campaigning here, and the Black community's response.
-
Local businesses band together to help De Pere entrepreneur who suffered a devastating...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 17, 2022 at 7:56 PM
Eight local businesses have come together to support Kelly Schwatz, the owner of Fridge Jerky, after she lost many of her belongings and three pets.
-
Oconto County streets cleared, but plenty of brush remains after Wednesday night's storm
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 17, 2022 at 7:52 PM
Power back on in Oconto by late afternoon Thursday, but 1,600 in county still waiting to be hooked up.
-
Efforts to restore electricity, clean up streets continue; some in Green Bay area could...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 17, 2022 at 7:48 PM
As storm cleanup continues across northeastern Wisconsin, thousands are without power while neighbors are banding together to help each other cope.
-
Email from Wisconsin native involved in false elector plot comes under Jan. 6 committee...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 17, 2022 at 7:26 PM
A plan from self-described Wisconsin native and attorney Kenneth Chesebro came under Jan. 6 committee scrutiny Thursday.
-
National Weather Service Confirms 6 Tornadoes Touched Down In Wisconsin
by WRJC WebMaster on June 17, 2022 at 6:49 PM
-
DOJ identifies armed passenger and Oconto County deputy in fatal shooting along U.S. 41
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 17, 2022 at 6:48 PM
The DOJ is seeking information about an incident involving Dakota Coleman, 27, who was shot and killed after approaching a deputy armed with a knife.
-
NWS confirms 6 tornadoes in Wisconsin from Wednesday weather
by Bob Hague on June 17, 2022 at 4:18 PM
A total of six tornadoes have been confirmed as a result of Wednesday’s severe weather in Wisconsin. As of Friday morning the National Weather Service in Green Bay confirmed EF1 tornados in Seymour in Outagamie County and West Bloomfield in […]
-
Early Friday morning house fire in Allouez complicated by live wires downed during...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 17, 2022 at 3:44 PM
First responders were sent to the house at around 3:30 a.m. Friday. They found fire coming from the roof and a tree down in the back of the house.
