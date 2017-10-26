Minnesota records 1st West Nile case in a horse since 2016
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Board of Animal Health has confirmed the first case of West Nile virus in a Minnesota horse in more than a year.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Teen inmates climbed Wisconsin juvenile prison roof, waved broken pipes and threw rocks at...8 hours ago
- Police logs: Caller reports burning mattress8 hours ago
- Iowa rule limits use of restraints for juveniles in court8 hours ago
- Body found in burned vehicle in Milwaukee9 hours ago
- Sexual assault reports rise sharply on UW campuses; but is it more awareness?9 hours ago
- Wind Cave park workers thin bison herd9 hours ago
- Mauston Common Council Discusses Budget Items at Work Session9 hours ago
- Donor commits $1.25 million to save granary building9 hours ago
- Prison teacher punched asks to talk to Walker10 hours ago
- Harry Connick Jr. and his wife Jill Goodacre reveal her breast cancer battle10 hours ago
- Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers talks injury on ‘Conan’10 hours ago
- One Injured in Two Vehicle Collision in Vernon County10 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.