Minnesota, Poland and Argentina compete to host World's Fair
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota is hoping to host the first World’s Fair on U.S. soil in nearly 40 years, but it will have to overcome bids by Poland’s third-largest city, Lodz, and the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires when a…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Cedar Falls taking applications for a public safety officer4 hours ago
- House fire kills man in Minneapolis suburb4 hours ago
- UPDATE: Ashland Co. teen shot by deputy called 911, gave description of himself4 hours ago
- Kewaunee County farmer, activist testifies in front of Conregressional committee4 hours ago
- Nofsinger, Gerald A. “Jerry”, age 94 of Union Center4 hours ago
- Professor donates hundreds of books to western Iowa jail5 hours ago
- Texas church members gather for 1st time since attack6 hours ago
- Bucks Top Lakers 98-907 hours ago
- Badgers shutdown Hawkeyes 38-14 to remain undefeated7 hours ago
- Change of rules10 hours ago
- Preservation effort10 hours ago
- Trump: Putin sincere in denial of meddling10 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.