Minnesota nuclear plant shuts down for leak; residents worry

A Minnesota utility has begun shutting down a nuclear power plant near Minneapolis after failing to stop the release of radioactive material. Officials say it is not dangerous, but nearby residents are concerned. Xcel Energy started shutting down the plant…

