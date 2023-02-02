Minnesota moves toward 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040
Minnesota utilities would be obligated to transition to 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040 to step up the fight against climate change under a bill speeding through the Legislature. The bill was slated for a final vote on the Senate floor…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Victims identified in Green Bay double-homicide; Rhonda Cegelski, Paula O'Connor were...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 2, 2023 at 10:54 PM
Richard Sotka II, 48, Green Bay, is in custody in Mississippi County Detention Center in Arkansas. He's awaiting extradition to Brown County.
Lac du Flambeau tribe in northern Wisconsin blocks road amid a land dispute, stranding...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM
The road has been closed since Jan. 30, leaving some non-Native residents feeling stranded in their homes.
Green Bay man charged with homicide in deaths of 2 women; he awaits extradition hearing...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 2, 2023 at 10:23 PM
Richard W. Sotka II, 48, is charged in a Sunday incident in which two women were slain inside a duplex on Green Bay's east side
New Jersey man and company operating Wisconsin nursing homes charged with health care...
by Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on February 2, 2023 at 9:34 PM
Kevin Breslin used over $142 million from Medicare and Medicaid, meant for patient care, to pay investors and construct facilities in New Jersey, according to an indictment.
There were no voting machine errors during the November 2022 general election in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 2, 2023 at 9:15 PM
Voting machines counted ballots accurately during the November 2022 general election, results of a new statewide audit show.
Donate blood and save a life with Mile Bluff Medical Center!
by WRJC WebMaster on February 2, 2023 at 8:19 PM
Winker, Marjorie Ann Scharlow, Age 84 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on February 2, 2023 at 7:16 PM
Bipartisan support grows for closing Green Bay Correctional Institution in Allouez
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 2, 2023 at 7:02 PM
Officials in northeastern Wisconsin, say the land that's currently used as a prison could have far more beneficial uses to the area.
UW System releases results of student survey on free speech and free expression
by Bob Hague on February 2, 2023 at 6:24 PM
Results of a University of Wisconsin System survey of student attitudes on free speech and free expression were released Wednesday at UW Oshkosh. System President Jay Rothman said students were surveyed about why they participate in class […]
