Minnesota moose population drops but holds relatively stable

Minnesota’s moose population has dropped in the past year but wildlife managers say it remains relatively stable overall. The annual estimate by the Department of Natural Resources, released Thursday, put the state’s moose population 3,290. That’s down from 2022’s estimate…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.