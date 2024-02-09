Minnesota might be on the verge of a normal legislative session after a momentous 2023

Minnesota might be on the verge of a normal legislative session. The House and Senate convene Monday with a relatively modest agenda after a momentous 2023 session. Democrats use their newfound full control of the statehouse last year to enact…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.